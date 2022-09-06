Expand / Collapse search
Miami
Published

Jared Kushner seen with bandage on neck following second operation as family enjoys Sunday outing

Jared Kushner was spotted with a bandage on his neck while taking the family out for a Labor Day weekend boat ride

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Jared Kushner: Trump raid 'not good for our country' Video

Jared Kushner: Trump raid 'not good for our country'

Former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump Jared Kushner joins Martha MacCallum in-studio to share the debut of his new book, 'Breaking History,' on 'The Story.'

Former senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner was recently spotted with a bandage on his neck while he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, took their kids out for a boat ride in Miami on Sunday. 

The outing came just days after Kushner, 41, underwent a second surgery for thyroid cancer at the Mayo Clinic. 

  Jared Kushner
    

    Jared Kushner with a bandage visible on his neck. (VAEM/MIAMIPIXX / BACKGRID)

  Jared Kushner
    

    Kusher and family, with the kids in a tube by the boat. (VAEM/MIAMIPIXX / BACKGRID)

  Jared Kushner
    

    Kushner and family enjoying a Sunday boat ride. (VAEM/MIAMIPIXX / BACKGRID)

  Jared Kushner
    

    Jared Kushner and family on a Sunday outing. (VAEM/MIAMIPIXX / BACKGRID)

  Ivanka Trump
    

    Ivanka Trump giving a thumbs up. (VAEM/MIAMIPIXX / BACKGRID)

In photos obtained by Fox News, Kushner can be seen sporting a pair of yellow shorts, a sky blue t-shirt, a hat, and sunglasses. 

Another picture shows Kushner commandeering a boat with the kids – Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore – off to the side in an inflatable inner tube. 

TRUMP FBI RAID COULD HAVE ‘SOME CONNECTION' TO MURDERED CIA ASSETS, MNBC'S JOY REID SPECULATES

Kushner confirmed his second surgery for thyroid cancer earlier this month, telling The National Desk he had had it the week prior and, "it was very successful." 

Kushner private battled thyroid cancer while serving as White House Adviser to former President Donald Trump. 

Now 41, Kushner leaned he likely had thyroid cancer in October 2019 during high-level trade talks with China, but was private about his diagnosis. 

"As this high-wire act of trade talks with the Chinese progressed, I had to confront an unexpected and frightening personal problem," Kushner writes in his new book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

