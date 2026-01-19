'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover sets the record straight on cancer battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover clarified her health status for worried fans after revealing she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

"Just clarification because of some misleading clickbait making it sound like I'm on my deathbed or something, but I do not have cancer anymore," Hoover wrote in an update shared Friday.

"I was diagnosed sometime last year, had surgery that was successful, just finished radiation yesterday," Hoover explained. "I am done and good and all is well and has been well. My doctors doctored. Hell yeah."

The "Verity" author revealed she had been undergoing cancer treatment, posting a candid Instagram story on Jan. 12. Hoover showed herself in a hospital gown as she marked her "second to last day of radiation."

"I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great," Hoover wrote. "Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

She did not specify the type of cancer but has been quietly navigating the diagnosis for months.

According to People , Hoover first disclosed her condition in December on a private Facebook fan page. That message was later reshared on social media.

Hoover explained in the post that she had delayed addressing "recurring" health issues while working on the film adaptation of her novel "Reminders of Him." After returning from filming in Canada , she said she finally sought medical answers and received her diagnosis.

Hoover later announced in October that she would miss several events promoting the book-to-film adaptation of "Regretting You," citing the need for "an unavoidable surgery" that would prevent her from traveling "for a while."

Hoover’s health updates come amid continued scrutiny surrounding the film adaptation of her blockbuster novel "It Ends With Us."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been engaged in a legal fight for nearly a year over behavior that allegedly took place on the film set of the movie based on Hoover's book.

"It feels like a circus," Hoover told Elle magazine last year. "When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all-around sad."

The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni is ongoing, with a trial date set for March 2026.

