Iskra Lawrence shows off her post-pregnancy body in neon athleisure, questions if she's now a ‘cool mom’

Iskra Lawrence showed off her post-pregnancy body in a fun snapshot on Wednesday.

The model welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Philip Payne, in April.

Lawrence, 29, posed in a neon pink crop top and matching biker shorts. She accessorized with pink iridescent sunglasses and a gold pendant.

ISKRA LAWRENCE GOES NUDE FOR PREGNANCY PHOTO SHOOT

“The grass ain't always greener... sometimes it's dry af,” she captioned the photo referring to the state of her lawn.

Lawrence added: “Am I a cool mom yet?”

MODEL ISKRA LAWRENCE OPENS UP ABOUT OVERCOMING BODY IMAGE ISSUES: 'I DEVELOPED BODY DYSMORPHIA'

The body-positive role model previously opened up about transitioning to a “mom bod” after having her son.

“I had no idea what my mom bod would feel like. As a recovery warrior how would I mentally cope with living in a new body. It feels like I’ve lived in three homes; pre pregnancy, pregnancy and now post partum,” Lawrence wrote in a candid Instagram post.

She continued: “As I celebrate this new home I’m so grateful for, I got lots of DMs asking how I lost weight so quickly (to my ED fam hope this isn’t triggering). My intention was never to lose weight ‘snap back’ it’s so disappointing how much pressure society and certain celebs put on losing their baby weight immediately.”

Lawrence revealed she was advised by her midwife to “consume around 4000cal a day, at least 2litres of water” in order to keep up with breastfeeding.

COUNTRY SINGER TUCKER BEATHARD REVEALS HE'S A DAD: 'THE GREATEST BLESSING I COULD POSSIBLY ASK FOR'

“I have started working out because I’ve always been active and for me it’s self care and helps me relieve stress, aids my sleep and energy and makes me feel accomplished,” the Aerie ambassador told fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawrence concluded: “So just remember when you see someone going through a physical transformation it’s not always what you think. Please never compare your journey, body or life to anyone else’s, comparison is truly the thief of joy.”