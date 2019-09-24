Ireland Baldwin plays gardener in plunging swimsuit

Ireland Baldwin is soaking up the last bits of warm weather.

The 23-year-old model took to social media on Monday to show off her landscaping skills in a high-cut swimsuit with a plunging neckline while holding a watering can.

“‘Gardening,'” she captioned the photos.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger is not afraid to show some skin on Instagram. Back in July, she posted a nearly nude photo of herself standing on a balcony.

"Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill," she captioned the racy photo. "Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white."

The pic was quick to garner comments, one penned by her uncle, Billy Baldwin and one from her famous father.

“Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward,” he joked.

“I’m sorry. What?” Alec wrote.

Meanwhile, the model's career in front of the camera is taking off.

She's the face of the Guess brand and in 2018 signed with Muse Models after starting out with IMG. Baldwin has also been featured on the covers of Elle Bulgaria, L'Officiel Ukraine and Marie Claire México. She can also be found in the pages of W, Vogue Italia and Vogue Taiwan.

Fox News' Madeline Farber and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.