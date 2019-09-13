Ireland Baldwin roasts dad Alec over that 2007 'thoughtless, little pig' voicemail

Ireland Baldwin let loose at the roast of her famous father, Alec Baldwin.

The 23-year-old took the stage at his soon-to-air Comedy Central special and joked about that infamous voicemail he left in 2007.

During his custody battle with ex Kim Basinger, Alec, now 61, called his then 11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless, little pig" on a voicemail. That led them to have an estranged relationship for many years.

“Dad, I’m Ireland,” the model says in the preview.

“I almost didn’t even know about [the roast], because I haven’t checked my voicemails for the last 12 years,” she joked and got the crowd laughing.

Ireland quipped that like the other celebrities at the roast, “I don’t really know you that well, either.”

“A lot of people know my dad as that guy from the 'Mission: Impossible' movies or that guy from '30 Rock,'” Ireland added. “I know him as that guy from like, half of my birthday parties?”

After the voicemail leaked, Alec Baldwin did make a public apology: “I’m sorry, as everyone who knows me is aware, for losing my temper with my child. I have been driven to the edge by parental alienation for many years now," he said. "You have to go through this to understand. (Although I hope you never do.) I am sorry for what happened.”

Basinger did not show up to partake in the roast but Ireland did throw another jab at her father in her honor.

“It’s not easy to be the daughter of an iconic movie star," she said. "But I’m not here to talk about my mom and her Oscar.”

Others roasting Alec included Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Ken Jeong, and Robert De Niro.

"The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin" airs Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.