Ireland Baldwin has sarcastic response for fan who asked about nudes

Ireland Baldwin issued a snappy and sarcastic response to an Instagram user asking her for nude photos.

The 24-year-old model hosted an impromptu Q&A on her Instagram Story over the weekend where she encouraged fans to ask her about her personal life. In the lengthy Story, she reveals minor personal details like her favorite color being red, her favorite Instagram account to follow being Anthony Hopkins and the number of pets she owns.

However, when one user cheekily asked if she would ever direct-message a fan her nudes, the star shot back the text equivalent of an eye roll.

“You can probably google it dawg,” Baldwin responded.

In her career, Baldwin has posed for several artistic shots in the nude. She’s also not shy about posting risqué images of herself in swimwear or topless to her own Instagram account.

She gave an equally sarcastic response to a fan asking if she would show her her feet by demanding some cash in exchange.

“If you wanna venmo me!” she wrote.

She concluded her Q&A with a more serious answer about how she feels about being photographed nude. When a fan asked if she minds the work, the star shared a photo of herself laying down topless with emojis covering her breasts.

“Depending on what it’s for, it can be freeing and empowering,” she wrote over the image.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger isn’t shy about showing off her body. She recently shared a series of three images on Instagram of herself in a red camisole leotard in order to give fans a look at her impressive array of tattoos. It also gave viewers a glimpse at her reading collection.

“Dance more, read more,” she captioned the snaps.