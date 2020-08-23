Ireland Baldwin says she 'was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind', shares photos

Ireland Baldwin is in recovery mode.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to tell fans that she'd been "attacked."

Also contained within the post were two close-up photos of Baldwin's face, which sported dark bruises under one eye and stretching to her cheek.

"Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash," the star said. "She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off."

The woman was "arrested," Baldwin, daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, explained.

"Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly," she continued. "The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work."

The star then explained that she shared her story in an attempt to be helpful for her followers.

"Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings," she concluded. "These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another."

Baldwin's stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, showed support in the comments.

"I’m so glad you are safe now," she wrote. "We love you."

Other fans sent well wishes her way as well.

"Omg stay safe!!!!" said one. "Sending you love!!!"

"Holy s--t... glad you’re okay though," wrote another. "So sorry that happened to you."

A third added: "Im so sorry this happened to you! So scary! So many people so desperate and scared and acting irrationally."

The attack came roughly a week after Baldwin celebrated six years of freedom from her eating disorders with another Instagram post.

“Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," she said in a video.