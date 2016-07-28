Expand / Collapse search
Internet star Hayes Grier hospitalized following dirt bike accident

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this July 16, 2015 file photo, Hayes Grier arrives at the 2015 Kids' Choice Sports Awards at Pauley Pavilion, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES – Internet celebrity and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Hayes Grier is recovering after a dirt bike accident.

A spokeswoman for the 16-year-old social media star says Hayes is "under great care" at a hospital in North Carolina.

Grier's spokeswoman, Natalie Geday, said he suffered a concussion, broken rib, bruised lung and multiple skin lacerations.

"Thankfully, he is OK and currently resting and recovering in the hospital surrounded by his family, where he will remain for the next few days," said Geday.

Grier appeared in the 21st edition of the ABC ballroom competition "Dancing with the Stars." He has over 14 million followers across Facebook, Vine, Instagram and YouTube.

Variety reported July 18 that Grier is scheduled to appear a streaming comedy series where he attempts to run his family's 19-acre farm in Moorseville, North Carolina.