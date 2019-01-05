Cher tweets support of Ocasio-Cortez dancing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to have found a fan in Cher.

The famed singer took to Twitter early Saturday in support of the new lawmaker, saying “Know The Feeling @AOC. SOMETIMES JUST GOT— --TA DANCE.”

The tweet came after a clip surfaced earlier this week that showed Ocasio-Cortez dancing while she was a college student, similarly in style to the "Breakfast Club," according to Page Six. The clip reportedly appeared the day she was sworn in as a member of Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic congresswoman from New York retweeted Cher’s comment, adding, “The Queen has spoken!”

She separately thanked the songstress.

“We can fix Congress and have fun doing it – who says we can’t multitask?” she tweeted.