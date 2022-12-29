Ice-T seemingly responds to trolls criticizing wife Coco's video of their 7-year-old daughter 'twerking'

Ice-T seemed to take aim at online trolls after his wife, Coco Austin, shared a video of her family dancing during the holidays.

Earlier in the week, critics were quick to question why they would allow their 7-year-old daughter to twerk on camera.

"Everyone is going to hate you anyway … so you might as well give them a reason," the "Law & Order: SVU" star posted on his platforms.

The Grammy Award-winning musician and his wife did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

He captioned the meme, "Christmas is over.. My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN."

The video showed Chanel as the star of the show as she found a groove during a festive celebration.

"Gotta love family time," Coco captioned the video. "The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh... She loves to joke. #tinabobsburgers #bobsburgers #tinabelcher #dancemoves."

Social media backlash hit Coco's platform swiftly after she posted a few clips from a Christmas bash with loved ones in matching pajamas.

"I don’t find this ok, especially on social media," one user Instagram wrote. "There’s so many sick minds out here, this child’s safety and privacy should be kept better. But, to each their own."

Another follower chimed in, "SMH just whyyyy, this is not okay!"

"Not a good look at all," a critic responded, with another user writing, "I’m sure she will grow up to be like her mom."

Negative feedback was almost as steady as positive. Fans were also quick to defend the "Breakin'" actor and his wife.

"Just a child having fun PLEASE stop making this bigger than a child having fun," one user wrote.

Many comments caught on to the hashtags Coco used at the end of her caption and noticed the similarities between Chanel's dance moves and the animated character Tina Belcher.

"People need to lighten up she's in Christmas pj's barely facing the camera and she's clearly copying that chick from Bob's Burgers," an Instagram follower wrote.

Coco also commented, noting that her daughter was "making fun of a character from bobs burgers" after one social media user came to her defense.

"I normally wouldn't agree with a little girl twerking but cocoa can do no wrong in my eyes," the individual wrote. "I love me some cocoa. Your daughter is a doll and I know in my heart it wasn't made to look like she was twerking simply dancing & busting a move. Nothing malicious about this. You are a great mom! Chanel made me chuckle shes so funny her laugh is contagious, I love it."

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, recently praised Coco when she appeared on "Tamron Hall." His pre-recorded message brought her to tears as she admitted she's had a difficult time silencing disparaging remarks about her unconventional approach to raising their daughter.

"You are the most incredible person I've ever met, the nicest person I've ever met and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine," the "New Jack City" actor said. "I love you to death. … Twenty-two years, baby, and it gets better every day."

She told Hall her husband's words hit home for a number of reasons. Coco's decision to continue breastfeeding Chanel after her infant years, letting her daughter wear fake nails and bathing Chanel in a sink have all been topics of contention.

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time, and you don't hear what good you do. You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad, and I know I'm a good mother," she said. "Putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her… and you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."