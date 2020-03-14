Coco Austin draws mixed criticism after sharing pic breastfeeding daughter, 4

Coco Austin is sharing her parenting journey with the world.

Austin, 40, welcomed daughter, Chanel, 4, in 2015 with husband Ice-T, 61. The famous mom is known for being open about motherhood with her Instagram community and Friday was no different.

The mother of one shared a picture of her four-year-old daughter breastfeeding. In the snap, Chanel looks up at her mom as her right hand lies on Austin's face. While the model's post garnered criticism from some of her 3 million followers, Austin declared she wasn't at all bothered by it.

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!I" Austin captioned the photo, seemingly calling attention to the current coronavirus pandemic. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! Ive been getting alot of props in the breasfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject."

"I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old.. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it! At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isnt eating real food...😁"

Ice-T's wife also thanked all of the fellow moms out there who are "eager" to see and hear about her journey.

"Us moms are connected," she added.

Actress Selma Blair rallied behind Austin, commenting, "I love this. Lucky girl."

Another one of Austin's followers also supported Austin's breastfeeding choices despite some critics in the comments section calling it "insane" to breastfeed a four-year-old.

"Yessss it's tough too nurse that long," wrote the fan. "I did til age 3 with my first born."

Several Instagram users questioned Austin about the act, with one wondering if she often gets glares from others when doing so.

"No because I don't do it in their face," Austin replied.

The happy mom also responded to the naysayers with pride. When one fan called breastfeeding a four-year-old "disturbing" and asked if Chanel "still wears diapers too," the famous mom replied openly, "No she's been pottied (sic) trained since 2 years old."

Austin is known for being an open book with her fans. Last October, she defended herself after fans shot her down for posting a set of sexy shots on Instagram.

"I hate seeing comments that say you cant be sexy after having children.. who says?" she asked.

"And yes,I dont have has much time as I used too before Chanel but I can still pick my moments .. I will always and forever be Coco.. no matter what, I still rock as a wife and a mother!!! 💋💋💋 You hear me?"