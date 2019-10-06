Coco Austin slams critics who say she can't be 'sexy after having children'

Coco Austin is firing back at critics who say she can't be "sexy after having children."

Austin, 40, welcomed daughter, Chanel, 3, in 2015 with husband Ice-T, 61.

She posted two revealing photos to her Instagram account on Sunday from what appeared to be her shoe closet.

"I hate seeing comments that say you cant be sexy after having children.. who says?" she asked.

ICE T'S WIFE COCO AUSTIN HOLDS BABY DAUGHTER WHILE SWIMMING WITH SHARKS

"And yes,I dont have has much time as I used too before Chanel but I can still pick my moments .. I will always and forever be Coco.. no matter what, I still rock as a wife and a mother!!! 💋💋💋 You hear me?"

The post resonated with her fans who flooded the comments section with support for the model.

"You tell them!! You look great," one person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another shared: "Oh yeah you can and who ever said that must not have any selfesteem. Girl you are inspiring others."

Others simply shared flame emojis.