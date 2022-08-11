Kathy Hilton mistakes Lizzo for 'Precious' on 'Watch What Happens Live,' fans disgusted

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On an appearance of "Watch What Happens Live," Kathy Hilton flubbed a game and mistakenly identified singer Lizzo as "Precious."

Precious is a character portrayed by Gabourey Sidibe in the film "Precious."

On the episode, host Andy Cohen had Hilton play the segment "Will! Kathy! Know Them?" where Crystal Kung Minkoff, Hilton's co-star on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and fellow guest would be asked if she thinks Hilton can name a famous face. If she responded with yes, then Hilton would have to answer.

Hilton in response said, "I feel like I do? Precious?"

Hilton's remarks were met with laughs and a wildly adamant "no" from Cohen. Minkoff is seen putting her hand to her head in embarrassment.

In an effort to assuage the situation, Minkoff said, "She is precious though, Lizzo is precious."

Hilton, going along with it, "That's what I call her! Her nickname's ‘Precious’ to me."

Cohen covered his face with question cards, looking horrified by Hilton's flub.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident, with one writing, "This is a pretty racist comment but because the fans like Kathy, they’re laughing it off."

Another person said, "Well, there it is. Kathy pretty much confirmed how she sees the world. She sees people who don't like her all the same. She can't distinguish one person from another. And that's a problem. It explains a lot. And none of it good."

During the game, however, Hilton could also not name Dwayne Johnson or Justin Timberlake.

Neither Sidibe nor Lizzo have responded to Hilton's mistake.

A representative for Hilton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital request for comment.