Hugh Jackman shares his most embarrassing moment as an actor: 'The doozy of all doozies'

Hugh Jackman is pulling back the curtain on his acting career — and maybe giving his fans too much information.

During a recent interview with British Vogue for their 2023 Hollywood Portfolio featuring 31 of today's biggest stars, Jackman revealed his most embarrassing moment as an actor, calling the moment, "the doozy of all doozies."

"I pissed my pants on stage. It’s the doozy of all doozies," Jackman shared. "The doctor told me I was dehydrated so, following direction, I drank so much water that by the time I was doing this number — in red tights, as Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ — I basically had a choice of pissing my pants or not singing."

Jackman portrayed the main antagonist in the 1995 Broadway adaptation of the story based on the Disney movie that was released four years prior in 1991.

Jackman started his career in the mid 90s, and according to the star, his passion and love for the entertainment industry has not faded after all these years. Jackman noted to the outlet that he loves the feeling he gets when walking on-stage, saying "when it’s all flowing, it’s as free and as exhilarating as anything I’ve ever experienced in my life."

"I wish to God I could have it every single time I do it," he added. "I don’t, but when that happens, it’s transcendent."

While Jackman loves his career, he does admit there are some challenges.

"TV has exploded. There’s so much really good writing out there. And I struggle with making decisions, sometimes, especially when there’s two things I love that I have to make a choice between," Jackman explained. "That’s been most challenging. It’s the best problem to have!"

Jackman has been on Broadway as part of the cast of "The Music Man" since 2021, with his final performance on January 15. He is set to reprise his role as Wolverine for "Deadpool 3" alongside Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular character.

For anyone confused about how Jackman will be playing Wolverine again after the character seemingly died in the 2017 movie "Logan," Jackman set the record straight in an Instagram video last year also featuring Reynolds.

"You have questions," Reynolds starts.

"Yes. I had a lot of questions," Jackman then says. "But rest assured, we're going to answer them right now. Like for example, how is Wolverine alive after 'Logan?'"

Reynolds then jumps in and says, "'Logan' takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that."

"Deadpool 3" is set to debut sometime in 2024.