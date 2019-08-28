Hugh Grant slams Boris Johnson in expletive-laden tweet over Parliament suspension

British actor Hugh Grant went on a profanity-laced tirade on Wednesday blasting Prime Minister Boris Johnson for suspending Parliament for over a month shortly before the United Kingdom's Brexit deadline.

"You will not f--- with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F--- off, you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you [sic.] little gang of masturbatory prefects,” Grant tweeted in response to a video from Johnson.

Earlier Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II approved Johnson's request to suspend Parliament until Oct. 14 and send lawmakers home. Many analysts described it as Johnson's way to head of the blocking of a no-deal Brexit before the Oct. 31 deadline.

Once they return, anti-Brexit lawmakers will have little time left in which to try stopping the United Kingdon from leaving the European Union. The suspension has infuriated the political opposition and led to talk of a constitutional crisis.

The five-week suspension is to begin on Sept. 9 at the earliest and Sept. 12 at the latest.

In the video, Johnson said the government isn't "going to wait before October 31st before getting on with our plans to take this country forward."

He denied that the suspension had anything to do with Brexit. Instead, the break will be used to write a new legislative agenda to be delivered in the Queen's Speech on Oct. 14, he said.