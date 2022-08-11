How many kids does Brian Austin Green have? Inside the '90210' actor's relationships and family life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Austin Green is an actor known for his roles in television shows like "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" and movies like "Wedding Band" and "Anger Management."Green has five children – Kassius, Noah, Bodhi, Journey and Zane – from three different relationships with Vanessa Marcil, Megan Fox and his current girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Green met Marcil on the set of "Beverly Hills 90210" and the two got engaged in 2001. They had their son Kassius a year later in 2002. Green and Marcil split shortly after the birth of their son and ultimately ended their relationship before walking down the aisle.

Green then started dating Megan Fox in 2004 after meeting on the set of "Hope & Faith" when Fox was 18 years old.

The pair always had an on-again-off-again relationship. They became engaged in November 2006 but then called it off in February 2009.

In 2010, they were back together and got married in June of that year.

In September 2012, they had their first baby, Noah Shannon Green and then had their second, Bodhi Ranson Green in February 2014. A year later, they separated once again and Fox filed for divorce in 2015.

In August 2016, they had a son Journey River Green. The two continued their marriage until officially ended things in 2020.

The newest addition to Green's blended family came in 2022 when his girlfriend Sharna Burgess gave birth to their son Zane Walker Green.

Are Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green friends?

Fox and Green co-parent their three children and even though they have both moved on to other relationships, Green with Burgess and Fox with Machine Gun Kelly, it seems like the two are on decent terms with one another.

There was some drama surrounding their divorce in 2020 after Green was posting pictures of their kids on social media. The specific picture that Fox publicly responded to was a picture of their son, Journey River from Halloween.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them our. Or choose photos that they aren't in," Fox wrote (via People). "I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram."

During a June 2022 interview on "The Viall Files" podcast, Green talked about his relationship with Fox post their divorce and her moving on with Machine Gun Kelly.

"The person that Megan chooses to be with…there aren't many things that I have control over nor do I want to have control over. I want my kids to have a life with their mom. I want their mom to be happy," Green told the podcast host Nick Viall.

Is Brian Austin Green in a relationship?

Green is currently in a relationship with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess. The two were set up but their mutual business manager, according to People.

After they started dating, they competed together on Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," while they were a couple. They were eliminated during the fourth week of the competition.

Soon after their elimination from the show, Burgess found out that she was pregnant and the two had their baby, Zane Walker Green on June 28, 2022.