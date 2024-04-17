Expand / Collapse search
New York City

How many ballerinas can dance on tiptoes in one place? A world record 353 at New York's Plaza Hotel

The 353 young ballerinas broke the previous world record of 306

Associated Press
Published
NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of young dancers in white tutus and tightly coiffed hair gathered in New York's Plaza Hotel on Wednesday to break the world record for dancing on pointe in one place.

The spectacle was organized by Youth America Grand Prix, a ballet scholarship program that is celebrating its 25th anniversary with three nights of performances at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The dancers included students aged 9 to 19 who are competing for scholarships as well as professional dancers who are alums of the program.

Fox News New York graphic

Hundreds of young dancers in white tutus and tightly coiffed hair gathered in New York’s Plaza Hotel to break the world record for dancing on pointe in one place. (Fox News)

Tchaikovsky music played as the ballerinas stood on tiptoes and switched their weight rapidly from one foot to the other — a step called bourrée — for a full minute.

Tina Shi, an adjudicator for Guinness World Records, announced the results: "353, that is a new Guinness world record! Congratulations!"

The New York-based Youth America Grand Prix has operated the world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition since 1999.

The previous record for ballerinas on pointe en masse was 306.

