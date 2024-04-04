WWE star Chelsea Green says she was accused of 'being an escort,' kicked out of NYC hotel bar

WWE star Chelsea Green appeared to be involved in a situation at a New York City hotel on Tuesday with WrestleMania 40 taking over the Northeast this week.

Green wrote on X she was kicked out of a hotel after being "accused of being an escort" because of what she was wearing.

"Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit," she wrote.

"Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL…"

The former women’s tag-team champion explained to TMZ Sports that she went with a friend to The Plaza Hotel’s Champagne Bar for a drink before going to a Broadway show. She said they were asked to leave because they weren’t guests of the hotel.

Green said another patron saw the ordeal play out and invited her and her friend and security yelled something like, "We aren’t playing your games" and "We know what you’re doing here." She said she believed security thought she was an escort.

She added that she was "embarrassed" over the situation and when she tried to go to the desk to speak to a manager about the issue, security guards allegedly chased her down and told her to leave. She said when she was finally able to speak to someone, security guards laughed off her claims.

The pro wrestling veteran said she’s confident surveillance footage would back up her story.

Fairmont Hotels, which manages The Plaza, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Matt Cardona, Green’s wrestling husband who recently made a surprise appearance on All Elite Wrestling’s "Collision," joked, "I thought it was bad when they allowed a 10-year-old to check in without his dad…"

Green was a tag-team champion with Sonya Deville but after an injury Piper Niven replaced her as tag champ. The two defended their tag titles until they lost to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on "Monday Night Raw" in December.

WrestleMania 40 is set for Saturday and Sunday night in Philadelphia.