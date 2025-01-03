'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again for domestic violence

Authorities arrested Zachery Ty Bryan for domestic violence on Thursday, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The former child star remained incarcerated as of Jan. 3, according to Horry County Sheriff's Office records.

Bryan has been charged with domestic violence in the 2nd degree.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bryan's representative for comment.

This is not the "Home Improvement" star's first arrest for domestic violence. In July 2023, he was arrested after authorities in Eugene, Oregon, were called regarding a physical domestic dispute between Bryan and an unnamed woman, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

He was then charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

One charge was later dismissed as part of a negotiated resolution. Bryan only had to serve seven days in jail instead of 19 to 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Bryan has also experienced trouble with the law for driving drunk.

In October 2024, Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma on a DUI charge, Fox News Digital previously confirmed. After the "Home Improvement" star declined to take a sobriety test, he was placed in the front seat of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle and taken to jail. During the car ride, Bryan apologized to the arresting officer for "liking to drink."

"I'm just a good dude, man, I don't know why everybody – I'm sorry I like to drink," Bryan told Trooper Kendrick Johnson.

Police had noticed Bryan sleeping in his Range Rover on the side of the road around 6:47 a.m. The officer parked his vehicle up the road from the actor and a short time later Bryan drove by, according to the PC affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former child star was also arrested in California for driving while intoxicated months before.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital in February last year.

At the time, Bryan was charged with a felony of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs along with a misdemeanor for "contempt of court."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.