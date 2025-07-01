Khloé Kardashian reveals every cosmetic procedure she's ever done

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Khloé Kardashian is taking a page out of sister Kylie Jenner's playbook and revealing every cosmetic procedure she's done over the years.

On Saturday, a doctor named Jonny Betteridge took a deep dive into the mom-of-two's physical "transformation" over the years while sharing a long list of procedures he believes she's undergone.

"Khloé has changed a lot over the past few years," he wrote in the caption of a video shared on his clinic’s Instagram account, highlighting photos of Kardashian attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding festivities. "While she’s spoken about her weight loss and fitness routine, it seems likely that her transformation also includes several cosmetic procedures."

The doctor listed several procedures he thinks she could have had done, including a face and neck lift, chin implant, Rhinoplasty, lip filler and more. "She looks dramatically different from a few years ago, and whether you see it as glow up or glam makeover, there’s no denying she’s created a bold new look for herself," the caption continued.

"Disclaimer: This breakdown is purely speculative and based on my professional opinion. I have no personal knowledge of any treatments Khloe Kardashian may or may not have had."

While Kardashian praised the doctor for the "great compliment," she was quick to clarify the work she's actually had done.

"I take this as a great compliment," she wrote in the comment section.

"First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here's a list of things that I have done. I've been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go," she continued.

According to Kardashian, she’s had a nose job, "laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else," "Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek," "soft wave laser for skin tightening" and "filler in the past but not any over the last few years."

Kardashian added that she's "lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady)."

Additionally, said Kardashian, she uses "collagen baby Threads" underneath her chin and neck, as well as "Salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care."

The breakdown of procedures comes weeks after sister Jenner shared details surrounding her breast augmentation.

In June, a fan addressed Jenner in her TikTok video, asking the mom-of-two her secrets behind the "most perfect" boob job.

"You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job," she said. "It’s like the most perfect natural looking boob job ever," she continued. "They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection."

Jenner responded in the comments, writing, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!"