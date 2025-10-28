Bella Thorne and Paris Hilton dazzle in vintage-inspired outfits at former Disney star’s 28th birthday bash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bella Thorne celebrated her 28th birthday with a head-turning look alongside her pals.

Over the weekend, Thorne was photographed with Paris Hilton celebrating at The Fleur Room on Oct. 25, in Los Angeles.

Thorne wore a white corset top with black lace and layered pearls, adding gloves and a feathered headpiece for a playful vintage touch.

Hilton kept it sleek in a black mini-dress with fishnet panels and thigh-high boots, finishing her look with dark shades and blunt bangs. While it wasn't clear if the night had an official theme, both looks leaned Halloween-festive.

The two friends co-starred in "The Trainer," a 2024 dark comedy about fame and reinvention set against Los Angeles’ fitness scene.

In February, Thorne joined Hilton for her 44th birthday celebration in Los Angeles, posting a series of photos from the night on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Who better to Slive with than the queen of Sliving herself [queen emoji pink heart emoji] HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARIS BABY @parishilton."

The pair turned heads in bold looks, with Hilton in a glittering pink mini dress covered in star details and matching knee-high boots, and Thorne in a sheer black lace gown paired with a bright pink clutch.

The celebration at The Fleur Room came a few weeks after Thorne’s actual birthday on Oct. 8. Thorne shared on Instagram that day, "28 please be good to me," followed by a series of celebratory emojis. She added, "To my fans, I love you ALL, thank you for making this a safe corner of the internet and always making my day [tear eye emoji]."

She continued the carousel post from Oct. 8 with a heartfelt note about the real-life challenges of directing her first feature film this year, "Color Your Hurt," which expands on her 2024 short, "Unsettled."

The birthday posts continued on Oct. 10 at Disneyland, where Thorne posed with her fiancé Mark Emms in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. The former Disney star shared a video over the summer of her proposal to Emms, two years after he first popped the question.

