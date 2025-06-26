Expand / Collapse search
Anna Wintour Vogue shakeup as magazine queen steps back from power perch

Anna Wintour shared with Vogue staff today that she is seeking someone to handle daily operations

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Anna Wintour is shifting her position at American Vogue. 

Wintour informed staff members on Thursday that she would be looking for someone to take over her role at Vogue and handle more of the day-to-day operations, according to the Associated Press.

Wintour has served as editor-in-chief since 1988.

VOGUE HEAD HONCHO ANNA WINTOUR EXPLAINS WHY SHE REFUSES TO TAKE OFF ‘PROP’ SUNGLASSES

Anna Wintour in pink ensemble at Met Gala

Anna Wintour shifts her focus at American Vogue. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The 75-year-old also serves as the chief content officer for Condé Nast and is the global editorial director for Vogue. According to the Associated Press, the new head of editorial content will report directly to Wintour, who will maintain her role as global editorial director.

As chief content officer, Wintour personally overlooked brands including Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure and others under the Condé Nast umbrella.

Per Women's Wear Daily, Wintour employing a new head of editorial content will allow her more time "to support the markets more equally, in addition to leading all titles at Condé Nast, with the exception of The New Yorker."

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour will maintain her role as editor-in-cheif at Vogue, which she's held since 1988.

Along with serving Vogue for decades, Wintour has been the Met Gala co-chair since 1995. The most specific details of the famed Met Gala, which takes place every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in collaboration with the museum’s Costume Institute on the first Monday in May, is decided by Wintour.

Wintour reportedly has the ultimate sign-off over the event's high-profile guest list and seating chart.

Anna Wintour sunglasses

Anna Wintour is still the chief content officer for Condé Nast and is the global editorial director for Vogue. (Getty Images)

Known for her signature bob cut and dark sunglasses, the British-born journalist’s career has made for countless articles tracking her rise to one of the most prominent positions in the fashion editorial world since she began forging her way atop the totem pole in London back in the 1960s.

Wintour quickly climbed the ranks of fashion journalism after stops at New York Magazine and House and Garden before she landed the role of editor at British Vogue — which she held from 1985 to 1987 before taking over the Vogue imprint entirely.

She also had previous stints at Viva and Savvy — as well as Harper’s & Queen, where she worked as an editorial assistant. Wintour then jumped to Harper's Bazaar, where she worked as a junior fashion editor.

Anna Wintour walking

Anna Wintour has been a co-chair for the Met Gala since 1995. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)

In 2022, Wintour was estimated to be worth around $35 million.

She is also said to have the final say on anything printed in Vogue. In 1989, Wintour reshaped the future of high-fashion magazine covers when Vogue released its May issue that featured the controversial Madonna as its main draw. It was the first time that any celebrity had graced the coveted cover.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

