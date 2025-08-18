Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Former Disney star Bella Thorne faces social media backlash after proposing to fiancé

Comments split between supporters praising equality and critics calling out her non-traditional approach

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
What should have been a happy moment for Bella Thorne has turned into a wave of criticism. 

On Saturday, the former Disney star, 27, took to social media to share with her nearly 24 million followers that she got down on one knee and proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, two years after he originally popped the question. 

BELLA THORNE GETS CANDID ABOUT BISEXUALITY, OPEN RELATIONSHIPS WITH MOD SUN AND TANA MONGEAU

Bella thorne

Bella Thorne faced a wave of criticism after proposing to her fiancé, Mark Emms, two years after he originally popped the question.  (Getty Images/Bella Thorne Instagram)

"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed," she captioned the post, which features at-home footage of Thorne getting on one knee. "Now 1 year later so did I."

While the news was met with congratulatory comments, some fans slammed the actress for her non-traditional approach. 

"Ok ladies let’s not normalise this, okay?" one user wrote in a comment which has nearly 100,000 likes. 

"Girl, get up," another wrote. 

"It's a joke right? Why women do this to themselves is solely the man's role (sic)," another asked.

Others were quick to come to the star's defense. 

Bella Thorne

Mark Emms and Bella Thorne first met in 2022.  ( River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images))

"THESE COMMENTS R ARE NOT IT. i think what Bella did here is showing her s/o (& herself) that she believes in equality for their relationship, that she’s committed to him as much as he is & that it doesn’t have to be a one-sided cute proposal," one user wrote. 

"I can’t believe there’s such hatred in this comments. Let love be love," another wrote. 

Thorne responded to the comments one day after sharing the news. 

According to People, the actress took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and wrote, "The comments on my post are hilarious!!"

She continued, "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner -- other half is like f--- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

Bella Thorne at a red carpet event

Thorne has been engaged twice before.  (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Thorne has previously been engaged to rapper Mod Sun and Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. She also had an open relationship with Tana Mongeau.

In 2019, Thorne got  candid about her bisexuality during an interview with Gay Times for their February 2019 issue.

"It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all," the former Disney child star told the publication, as reported by People magazine at the time. "In this world, it’s like you’re either gay or you’re straight; there’s no in between. If you f----- a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That’s just being fluid."

"It’s not a gay or straight box," added the magazine’s cover star. "It’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad. People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

