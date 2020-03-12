Celebrities react to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson's positive coronavirus diagnoses

Hollywood's biggest stars are rallying around Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after the "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" actor announced the pair tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Hanks, 63, shared with the world the couple's diagnoses from Australia, where he said the pair will be isolated "for as long as public health and safety requires."

Several of their famous pals reacted to the news on social media, urging Hanks and Wilson, also 63, to heal.

"Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson," Julia Louis-Dreyfus replied to Hanks' statement on Twitter.

"Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

Tim Allen reacted to the news with a lighthearted joke and a nod to their respective "Toy Story" characters.

"Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well!" Allen quipped.

Former "Pretty Little Liars" star Janel Parrish Long tweeted, "Sending you both so much love and care."

Actor Marlon Waynes sent the couple positive vibes with a hilarious message to Hanks on Instagram.

"DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey. Always my nizzle," Wayans commented.

Reese Witherspoon also took to the couple's comments section, urging them to "Please take care."

Hanks first revealed the couple tested positive for the virus late Wednesday night on his social media accounts.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote.

The statement continued: "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in Hollywood, as major productions and festivals continue to be canceled or postponed. "Survivor" is the latest television program to respond to the concerns, with an announcement from host and executive producer Jeff Probst that production has been pushed back until mid-May.