Pregnant twins Nikki, Brie Bella are both 'terrified' of coronavirus

Nikki and Brie Bella are spooked by the coronavirus.

The twin sisters and reality stars are both currently pregnant, and in a visit to "The Talk" on Tuesday, they spoke about their fear of the coronavirus.

"I know, for Brie and I, we're both terrified," Nikki, 36, said. "Early in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B and I never have gotten the flu."

Nikki called her experience with the flu "terrifying" and "terrible."

"I remember telling Brie that I'd rather break my neck again than ever get the flu," Nikki continued. "Now that this is happening, just even being pregnant, our systems are lower, we can catch things a lot easier, and I just encourage people: If you're sick, stay at home."

They also talked about discovering their pregnancies within days of each other.

"We both were definitely shocked," Nikki explained. "Being identical twins and then when you're reality stars, there's always this perception of, like, 'Oh they did it for another season,' and there's all these rumors of IVF and all this crazy stuff. We didn't have any of that."

"She finds out she's pregnant and then two days later... I found out two days later that I was pregnant," said Nikki. "We were so shocked."

"I thought she was having twin feelings," Brie admitted. "I'm like 'Well, we just found out I'm pregnant, I think you're just feeling that,' and she's like 'I don't know.'"

The two explained that their babies are due roughly a week and a half apart and that the babies' profiles revealed in ultrasounds bare a striking resemblance to one another.