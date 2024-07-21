Hollywood reacts to Biden election withdrawal: Barbra Streisand, Mark Hamill respond to historic moment

President Joe Biden announced he was no longer seeking reelection Sunday, ending his bid for a second term in the White House.

Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand, Jamie Lee Curtis and Mark Hamill were just a few of the Hollywood stars who weighed in on Biden's monumental decision.

Barbra Streisand commended Biden for his work in the White House, and wrote, "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy."

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill praised Biden for his "record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime."

BIDEN ENDS BID FOR SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE AS HE DROPS OUT OF HIS 2024 REMATCH WITH TRUMP

"He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos," Hamill wrote on X. "Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy."

Ariana Grande reposted Biden's announcement endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 nominee for president on Instagram.

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on her social media platforms, "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris. SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."

Biden shared his decision to suspend his campaign on social media Sunday, and praised the American people for coming together during difficult times.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president," Biden wrote in a public letter. "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

The President said he will formally address the nation later this week about his decision to suspend his campaign.

"For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected," Biden wrote. "I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."

He added: "I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."