Far-left "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was roasted on social media after mocking the ear injury former President Trump suffered when a would-be assassin’s bullet nearly ended his life.

Trump was grazed by a bullet Saturday during a Pennsylvania campaign rally during an attempted assassination. While Trump survived the attack, one of his supporters, Corey Comperatore, was killed while protecting his family from the bullets, and two others were critically wounded.

Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention on Monday, receiving thunderous applause and cheers from supporters inside as he made his first public appearance since a gunman tried to take his life. Hamill, a harsh critic of Trump and outspoken liberal, found humor in the bandage worn by the former president.

"1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight," Hammill wrote on X alongside ear and laughing emojis to accompany a photo of Trump at the RNC.

The "Star Wars" actor was swiftly criticized on social media.

"You ever get shot, Mark? Shut the f--k up," comedian Tim Young responded.

Not the Bee, the non-satire unit of Babylon Bee, responded, "It’s so depressing how lame Luke Skywalker is in real life."

Republican strategist Matt Whitlock asked, "So.. this is your life now? This is what you do?"

"Dude, you’re straight up evil," one person responded while another added, "Pretty classless."

Radio host Anthony Cumia wrote, "Who could have imagined in 1977 as I left the theater absolutely amazed after seeing Star Wars that 47 years later the hero of that movie would turn out to be a tremendous f--king a--hole."

Hammill was also accused of "galvanizing support for Trump," mocked with unflattering memes and images and asked, "How big a bandage do you think is acceptable for getting shot in the head?"

Many others piled on with criticism:

Trump's emotional return in front of the public just two days after an attempt on his life came as he entered the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, "God Bless the USA."

Trump then took his seat to listen to remarks made by various "everyday Americans," at times appearing emotional as supporters of the former president outlined why Americans should send him back to the White House in 2025.

Despite the near fatal shooting Saturday, Trump insisted that the convention go on as scheduled, arriving in Milwaukee Sunday night.

Fox News Digital's Michael Lee contributed to this report.