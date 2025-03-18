Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Hollywood director arrested for allegedly cheating Netflix out of $11M

Carl Erik Rinsch is being accused of spending millions on lavish purchases instead of a sci-fi show that never aired

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines March 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines March 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Hollywood writer and director Carl Erik Rinsch has been arrested for allegedly cheating Netflix out of $11 million.

Rinsch was arrested in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday on wire fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly running a scheme to defraud the streaming service, according to The Associated Press. 

He is being accused of spending the money on cryptocurrency investments, Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S HALF-BROTHER SLAMS DUCHESS AFTER ‘POOR’ CHILDHOOD CLAIMS ON NETFLIX SHOW

Carl Erik Rinsch

Director Carl Erik Rinsch was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly swindling Netflix out of $11 million. (John Sciulli/Getty Images for Team One, Saatchi LA)

Prosecutors have said that Rinsch was originally paid $44 million by Netflix for his unfinished show, "White Horse," but the director requested an additional $11 million to complete it.

Rinsch allegedly transferred the $11 million to his personal accounts and made investments that lost him half of that in two months, according to prosecutors. 

The indictment showed that Rinsch transferred the remaining money from the $11 million Netflix gave him into the cryptocurrency market, which gave him a profit that he then transferred to his personal account.

The Netflix sign-in page displayed on a laptop screen and the Netflix logo on a phone screen

Netflix allegedly gave Carl Erik Rinsch $11 million to complete an unfinished sci-fi show that he spent on personal expenses. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Prosecutors stated that Rinsch spent $10 million on personal items, including $1.8 million on credit card bills, $1 million on lawyers to sue the streaming service for "more money," $3.8 million on furniture and antiques, $2.4 million for five Rolls-Royces and one Ferrari and finally, $652,000 on watches and clothes.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rinsch was in court on Tuesday in a turtleneck sweater and jeans with shackles on his hands and ankles. U.S. Magistrate Judge Pedro V. Castillo agreed to let Rinsch go on $100,000 bond on Tuesday.

Cark Erik Rinsch talking

Carl Erik Rinsch was released on $100,000 bond on Tuesday. (John Sciulli/Getty Images for Team One, Saatchi LA)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Annie Carney, Rincsh's attorney, said during the hearing that the allegations against her client are "purely financial" and declined to comment outside the courtroom.

Rinsch's next court hearing in New York, where the indictment was filed, does not have a date set.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending