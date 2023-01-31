Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Holly Madison talks ‘dark side of Playboy’, Jinger Dugger reveals why she rejected family’s extreme beliefs

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Both Holly Madison and Jinger Duggar opened up about their famously public pasts.

Both Holly Madison and Jinger Duggar opened up about their famously public pasts. (Roger Kisby/Tommaso Boddi)

SHELL-SHOCKED’ - Holly Madison talks Playboy murders, leaving Hugh Hefner. Continue reading here…

‘CONSUMED MY LIFE’ - Jinger Duggar says she’s 'free' from ‘cult-like’ religious upbringing. Continue reading here…

Actress Annie Wersching passed away at 45.

Actress Annie Wersching passed away at 45. (Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic)

REST IN PEACE - Annie Wersching, 'Bosch,' '24' and 'Runaways' actress, dead at 45. Continue reading here…

SO LONG! SHIRLEY - Cindy Williams, 'Laverne & Shirley' actress, dead at 75. Continue reading here…

‘HEARTBROKEN’ - 'Sopranos' star John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dead at 25. Continue reading here…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly parted ways with their "Harry &amp; Meghan" executive producer Ben Browning, as well as another executive hired in the past year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly parted ways with their "Harry &amp; Meghan" executive producer Ben Browning, as well as another executive hired in the past year. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

ROYAL SPLIT - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle part ways with 2 top execs of Archewell, less than 2 years after joining. Continue reading here…

‘FED UP’ - Shania Twain says ‘forget the sag’ after posing nude for first time, reveals plastic surgery plans. Continue reading here…

HOLLYWOOD SECRETS - Sharon Stone says many big stars are 'misogynists,' but two Hollywood icons are the exception. Continue reading here…

WHILE MOM'S AWAY - Gisele Bündchen sizzles in swimsuit for cheeky photoshoot while Tom Brady enjoys time with their daughter. Continue reading here…

WORK WIFE PLANS - '1923' star Harrison Ford hopes to work with wife after she left the spotlight for 20 years to raise their son. Continue reading here…

