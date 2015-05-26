Hilary Duff: Hot bikini body revenge is sweet

Hilary Duff is letting her ex-hubby know what he’s missing.

The hot mama posted a bikini-clad selfie on her official Instagram with the caption, ‘Hey #moms #westillgotit #loveyourbod.”

Duff is pictured posing in front of a mirror in a tiny black bikini with wet tousled hair while on a tropical vacation.

It seems the single life is treating Duff, or at least her body, well, since she and her hockey player ex Mike Comrie issued an official statement in January saying they had decided to split.

“Hilary Duff and husband Mike Comrie have mutually decided to an amicable separation. They remain best friends and will continue to be in each other's lives. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their amazing son, and ask for privacy at this time."

The 27-year-old recently opened up to Cosmopolitan for their April issue about divorcing her hubby of five years.

“Mike and I were very in love when we met," she said. "We both really wanted to get married. I'd been working since the age of 11 or 12, so making that choice at a young age seemed right for me. Maybe it wasn't, but we spent the majority of our time together really happy.”

The two share a 2-year-old son, Luca.

