Hilaria Baldwin posts cryptic messages on social media after baby announcement draws backlash

Hilaria Baldwin appears to be sending a message to her critics.

The embattled wellness guru and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, faced backlash on Monday after the couple revealed they welcomed a sixth child, five months after Hilaria gave birth to a son. The criticism ranged from fans pleading to know "who the mother is" while others trolled the "30 Rock" actor for his wife's recent heritage scandal.

It wasn't until Tuesday that Hilaria, 37, revealed the baby's gender and name. She later posted a lengthy quote on Instagram that discusses the power a person's mood can have on the outcome of their day.

"I have come to the frightening conclusion that I am the decisive element. It is my personal approach that creates the climate. It is my daily mood that makes the weather. I possess tremendous power to make life miserable or joyous. I can be a tool of torture or an instrument of inspiration, I can humiliate or humor, hurt or heal," the quote partially reads.

Hilaria captioned the photo, "We go high...," seemingly hinting to her followers that she's paying them no mind.

Also, in a post on her Instagram Story, the actor's wife shared a quote that reads: "Can we please stop associating strength with someone's ability to smile through tears and suffer in silence. Strength is being brave enough to talk about what's killing you on the inside."

In another post, the yoga expert shared a message about conscious parenting from a physician named Michelle Kenney. "If we believe our children are manipulative, disrespectful and intentionally mean we will never be able to truly implement and execute the ideas of Conscious Parenting. With those thoughts we are assignign blame to innocent children when they make behavioral mistakes. In reality they are just having a difficult moment and a human reaction to life," the quote reads.

It's unclear what the significance behind the quotes are. However, Hilaria proved she was not giving in to the backlash from online trolls, as she continued to post touching photos of her kids around the house.

Meanwhile, Alec became so angry at the jokes sent his way that he told one Instagram user to"shut the f--- up and mind your own business."

Hilaria spent several weeks off of the social media platform following her December heritage scandal, which saw the bilingual mother put on blast when it was discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass. She was also criticized for allegedly faking a Spanish accent as her accent noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

In early February, she issued an apology on Instagram, writing: "I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both."

During an interview with The New York Times at the time, Baldwin tried to correct some of what she says are misconceptions about how she has presented herself.

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear," Baldwin said. "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough."