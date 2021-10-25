Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting: Search warrant describes moments after discharge: LIVE UPDATES

Alec Baldwin accident: Search warrant describes tragic moments after shooting

Investigators are still working to determine what lead to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”

The Los Angeles Times reported late Sunday that it obtained a search warrant that revealed the tragic aftermath of the Thursday incident.

The paper said crew members had just returned from lunch and Alec Baldwin was going over his approach to drawing the gun for the scene.

The gun discharged and Hutchins, who was 42, grabbed her stomach, the paper reported, citing the search warrant. She was “assisted to the ground” and at one point, another camera operator recalled the woman saying that she could not feel her legs.

The shot also injured director Joel Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins. Souza has since been released from a hospital.

The film’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, said she was standing next to Hutchins when she was shot.

“I ran out and called 911 and said ‘Bring everybody, send everybody,’” Mitchell told The Associated Press. “This woman is gone at the beginning of her career. She was an extraordinary, rare, very rare woman.”