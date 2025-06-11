HGTV star Tarek El Moussa reflects on 'mistakes' following Las Vegas brawl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is celebrating a family milestone after he was cited for battery following an altercation in Las Vegas.

The "Flip or Flop" alum, 43, took to social media to share a heartfelt message dedicated to his daughter, Taylor, as she heads into high school.

"Taylor we are so proud of you and so excited for you to head into the next stage of your life. Our beautiful, smart, incredible, bright light we all love and adore you," Tarek wrote in a joint Instagram post with ex-wife Christina Haack and current wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The social media post was accompanied by two family photos, the first with Tarek hugging his two children with Christina and Heather in the frame. The second photo was a larger family photo.

"We hope all the mistakes you’ve watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future…. love you baby. High school here we come!!!" the post concluded.

It was unclear what "mistakes" the caption was referring to.

The sweet family photo comes after the "Flipping 101" star was involved in a physical fight in Las Vegas that led to a citation for battery.

Fox News Digital can confirm that the reality star was not arrested and only cited by authorities after the incident. He allegedly got into the heated encounter to defend his elderly father.

"On June 5, 2025, officers responded to a battery incident in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard," the Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital, Tuesday.

Although no one from the family has publicly addressed the incident, Heather took to social media to share their weekend trip to Las Vegas.

"Not our average Vegas trip… Watched Tarek do his thing on stage (so proud!) and made it extra special by bringing our parents along for the ride," she wrote on Instagram with a video recap.

Tarek was previously married to Haack, 41, for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. They co-parent two children and star together in a new HGTV reality show, "The Flip Off."

Tarek and Heather tied the knot in 2021.

The real estate expert previously opened up to Fox News Digital about his personal struggles during his life-altering health journey.

The "Flipping 101" star faced the terrifying reality of battling not one but two different types of cancer in his early 30s.

For him, the most frightening part wasn’t just the cancer itself; it was the fear of not being there for his family, particularly his then-baby girl, Taylor - who he praised in his recent social media post.

"The scariest part for me was not knowing if I was going to live or die, because at the time I was young, I had a family, I have my daughter, Taylor, and the scariest thing was not knowing if I would be around to raise my baby."