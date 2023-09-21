HGTV star Tarek El Moussa details 'massive struggle’ with divorce, cancer and steroid addiction

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is getting candid with his many struggles over the years, detailing in a new book how he "built" himself "back up" following battles with cancer, addiction and a "very public" divorce.

"I started learning about real estate and even landed my own TV show on HGTV," the 42-year-old said in an Instagram video posted Thursday about his new book. "I had two beautiful children and I thought I was at the peak of my game until I was diagnosed with two different cancers and going through a very public divorce."

He said despite the "massive struggle," "I built myself back up, met the love of my life, started seven successful companies, two hit tv shows, had my third child, and achieved goals I never thought possible."

When he was younger, a shoulder injury ruined a "promising baseball career before it even began" for El Moussa, driving him to drink, the book’s description says.

"Finally, one night, Tarek decided not to drink, and instead stepped outside to look at the night sky for the first time since he could remember. That was when he decided his life needed to change—a lot. And fast," the description adds.

In the book, the "Flipping El Moussas" star will also discuss his bouts with thyroid and testicular cancer, a "crippling back injury, his subsequent addiction to steroids, and his long and hard-earned path to recovery."

"Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress—in Real Estate, Business, and Life" will be released in February.

In 2018, El Moussa told Dr. Drew on his podcast that he suffered a "double whammy" by going through both cancers at the same time in 2013, just three years before he and his ex-wife Christina Hall separated.

El Moussa said there were "so many contributing factors" to the end of their relationship, including buying and remodeling a house and their TV show and fame. However, he added after his cancer "my hormonal levels were off, and I wasn’t feeling really well a lot of the time and I just wasn’t being the best person I could have been," saying all of those factors "slowly pulled us apart."

He said the media overage of their divorce was "awful" but they continued to work together on "Flip or Flop" after their divorce, and their professional relationship eventually got "easier and easier."

They share two children: Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8.

He said getting addicted to steroids was "the worst thing I ever did, which was 100 times worse than cancer."

"I was tired and my thyroid levels – I thought it was from my thyroid or I thought it was from my testicular cancer so I went to this Botox doctor, a hormone clinic that my ex said to go check out and next thing I know I’m shoving a needle in my a-- and I’m taking steroids."

"It was awful," he added, saying he was on "way too much testosterone."

He told Fox News Digital earlier this year, that after his cancers, he hurt his back "and I lost like 60 pounds, and I was on all those opiates. I was, you know, I was not doing well. This is what people don't understand – you know, from 2013 to 2016, it was hell. You know, I fought two cancers, I fought back surgery. I was dealing with all these hormone problems. And honestly, I lost my way. I lost who I was. When I looked in the mirror, I didn't know who I was anymore."

El Moussa married Heather Rae Young in 2021 and the two welcomed their first child together in January, a boy named Tristan.

El Moussa added to Fox News Digital, "I honestly I mean, this is the happiest, hands down, the happiest I've ever been in my life. You know, I love being in my forties. I love being established. I love my family. I love my wife. I love my kids. Like, I couldn't be happier, and that's the truth."