Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Herbert Coward, known as 'Toothless Man' in 'Deliverance,' killed in car crash

The 'Deliverance' actor's famous pet squirrel was also killed in the crash

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Herbert "Cowboy" Coward died in a car crash Wednesday, according to authorities. He was 85.

The crash occurred as Coward and a friend, Bertha Brooks, left a doctor's appointment, North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. M.J. Owens said. The actor pulled out onto U.S. Route 19 in front of a truck, which hit his vehicle.

Both Coward and Brooks died along with a pet squirrel and a chihuahua, authorities claimed. Coward, who lived in Haywood County, was famous locally for having a pet squirrel, he said.

‘STAR TREK’ ACTOR GARY GRAHAM DEAD AT 73

Herbert Coward smiles

Herbert Coward died in a car crash Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. (Getty Images)

Owens indicated speed and distractions were not factors in the crash. The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Herbert Coward talks on a panel

Herbert Coward and Bertha Brooks both passed away. (Getty Images)

Coward had a small but memorable role in John Boorman’s 1972 classic "Deliverance." 

The film starred Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox as a group of businessmen canoeing down a river in remote Georgia. Their adventure turns into a backwoods nightmare when local mountain men assault them.

Coward’s character, known as the "Toothless Man" for his missing front teeth, is one of the men who hold several of the paddlers at gunpoint while one is sodomized. Coward became the indelible face to one of the most infamous scenes in 1970s cinema, contributing the line, "He got a real purty mouth, ain’t he?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Herbert Coward looks on during a panel

Herbert Coward was known for his role as "The Toothless Man" in "Deliverance." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending