Henry Silva, last surviving star of original 'Ocean's Eleven,' has died at 95

The New York native dropped out of school as a teenager in the 1940s before going on to more than 100 film roles

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Henry Silva, the rough and tough actor with more than 100 film appearances, died this week. He was 95.

Silva, known for his roles in "The Manchurian Candidate" and "Ocean's Eleven," among many others, died at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, CA, on Wednesday, a family member confirmed.

Scott Silva, Henry’s son, told Variety his father passed away of natural causes.

  • Gary Busey and Henry Silva
    Image 1 of 2

    Actors Gary Busey, left, and Henry Silva at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, on March 25, 2001.  (Getty Images)

  • Henry Silva getting punched on a movie set
    Image 2 of 2

    Sinatra Swings Again, 1962. Frank Sinatra, right, with actor Henry Silva during the filming of the United Artists production, 'The Manchurian Candidate'. (Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images)

The Hollywood "heavy" starred alongside some of the best in the industry as his prolific acting and tough look led him into major roles spanning decades.

Promotional portrait of the cast of the film, "Oceans Eleven," left to right: Richard Conte, Buddy Lester, Joey Bishop, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford, Akim Tamiroff, Richard Benedict, Henry Silva, Norman Fell, and Clem Harvey. 

Promotional portrait of the cast of the film, "Oceans Eleven," left to right: Richard Conte, Buddy Lester, Joey Bishop, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford, Akim Tamiroff, Richard Benedict, Henry Silva, Norman Fell, and Clem Harvey.  (Warner Bros./Getty Images)

The actor starred in "Ocean’s Eleven" alongside Dean Martin, whose daughter initially announced Silva’s death in a statement praising his talent.

"Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest and most talented men I’ve had the pleasure of calling my friend," Deana Martin tweeted. "He was the last surviving star of the original Oceans 11 Movie."

The New York native dropped out of school as a teenager in the 1940s, but was accepted into the Actors Studio and went on to an illustrious acting career in the United States and Europe.

Silva’s breakthrough role came in the 1950s when he starred as a drug dealer in "A Hatful of Rain" before joining two of Frank Sinatra's iconic movies in the following decade: "Ocean's Eleven" and "The Manchurian Candidate." He also starred in 1963’s "Johnny Cool," and 1965’s "The Return of Mr. Moto."

Silva’s 1970s were even busier as he scored prominent roles in "Milan Caliber 9" (1972), "Manhunt" (1972) and "The Boss" (1973), as well as European titles including "Cry of a Prostitute," Umberto Lenzi’s "Almost Human," "Manhunt in the City" and "Free Hand for a Tough Cop," "Weapons of Death" and1979’s "Crimebusters," Variety reported.

In the 1980s, he made appearances with Burt Reynolds in "Sharky’s Machine" (1981), Chuck Norris in "Code of Silence" (1985), and Steven Seagal in "Above the Law" (1988).

  • Chuck Norris and Henry Silva
    Image 1 of 2

    American actor Chuck Norris talking to American actor Henry Silva in the film Code of Silence. 1985 (Mondadori via Getty Images)

  • Henry Silva acting on set
    Image 2 of 2

    Actor Henry Silva on the set of the 20th Century Fox movie "The Return of Mr. Moto" in 1965.  (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Silva’s final film appearance was the 2001 remake of "Ocean’s Eleven," in which he had a cameo. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

