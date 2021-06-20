Helen Mirren’s 'Tonight Show' interview was done from a bathtub: 'Favorite place in the world'

Helen Mirren made a bubbly entrance at "The Tonight Show."

The 75-year-old actress surprised Jimmy Fallon from her bathtub on Thursday while she promoted the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise – not including the "Hobbs & Shaw" spin-off film.

"I’m in my favorite place in the world," Mirren said from her bubble bath via Zoom.

Fallon, who can be seen bursting into laughter from online clips, made sure to applaud and bow down to Mirren.

"You are the greatest," he exclaimed. "You might be the first guest ever to be in a bathtub on ‘The Tonight Show’ as a guest."

"That's the brilliant thing about Zoom. I was thinking, you know, why not be in the place that you love to sit and chat to people?" the Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actress reasoned. "I love having a chat to my husband while I'm sitting in the bath. So, why not do it to the whole of America?"

While Mirren’s move was certainly hilarious, she did jokingly urge Fallon to get through the interview "fast and furious" due to her bubbles going down.

In the near three-minute exchange, Mirren revealed that she got brought into action franchise after she approached Vin Diesel about a potential role.

Diesel is currently a producer for the films. He’s also been in starring roles for the franchise since its debut in 2009, where he portrays Dominic Toretto –an elite street racer and auto mechanic.

Mirren, on the other hand, has been involved with the franchise for three movies so far.

Her character Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw has appeared in "The Fate of the Furious," "Hobbs & Shaw" and now "Fast & Furious: F9."

Before Mirren was participating in high-speed chases, some of her most notable roles include detective Jane Tennis on the BBC’s "Prime Suspect" and Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 historical drama "The Queen."