Heidi Montag shuts down critics: 'I refuse to be body shamed’

Heidi Montag is not letting the haters get to her.

On Friday, the "Hills: New Beginnings" star, 34, took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note to critics who have been "speculating and commenting about" her weight and also shot down pregnancy rumors in the process.

"I love my body!" the reality star said, prefacing the post. "Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant(not yet)."

"I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying," Montag continued, entailing her pregnancy attempts with husband Spencer Pratt. "I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been."

‘THE HILLS’ STAR SPENCER PRATT SAYS HE THINKS KRISTIN CAVALLARI IS ‘GOING TO BE BETTER OFF’ WITHOUT JAY CUTLER

The post features two images — one of Montag posing and looking fit in purple athletic wear, while the second one sees the star flexing her biceps

"I refuse to be #bodyshamed ! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life," she concluded the post.

Montag’s fans were quick to defend the reality star.

"Wow if people body shame you then shame on them. You look gorgeous. Those people that body shame are just jealous of you and wish they had your body," one user commented.

HEIDI MONTAG ADMITS SHE GOT PLASTIC SURGERY BECAUSE OF INTERNET TROLLS

"You look gorgeous, healthy and happy," author Kelly Oxford wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Montag’s post comes just days after the star first hit back at body shamers and trolls who commented on her body shape and questioned if she was pregnant.

"No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight," Montag tweeted on Saturday, though that did not stop critics from attempting to put her down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wow disgusting people saying I need to loose weight... bye," she wrote over the weekend.

Other tweets sent from Montag's account show the reality TV star replying to some of the critics directly. "Your (sic) gross unfollow me," she told one person. She then blasted another account, writing, "Get lost troll."