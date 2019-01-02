Heidi Klum apologized to Drake after ghosting him, says he was ‘basically a week too late’

Timing is everything for Heidi Klum.

After the then-single supermodel selected Drake in a game of “Who’d You Rather?” during an episode of “Ellen” back in February, it was revealed in September that the Canadian rapper had reached out. Though Klum, 45, didn’t reply at the time, given she had met her now-fiancé, Tom Kaulitz, she is now willing to right a wrong.

“I said I’m sorry, because I know I made a huge wave after I was here, and he just made that face,” Klum told Ellen DeGeneres, in an episode airing Wednesday, of the emoji Drake, 32, replied with.

DeGeneres responded, “That’s all he responded? Oh, he’s mad.”

While appearing on “Ellen” last fall, Klum said Drake was “basically a week too late” in terms of getting his shot with the former “Project Runway” host.

“I never texted him back because I found the love of my life,” she said of Kaulitz, 29.

Klum announced her engagement to the Tokio Hotel rocker on Christmas Eve.

“I SAID YES,” she exclaimed on Instagram, posting a photo of her engagement bling.

This will be Klum’s third trip down the aisle, following her marriages to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal from 2005 to 2014.

