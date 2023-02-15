Heather Rae Young details 'scary' birth experience two weeks after welcoming son: 'I was in a state of shock'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young officially introduced their new baby boy, Tristan Jay El Moussa, to their millions of social media fans Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The "Selling Sunset" star revealed her son was named in honor of their family, and then detailed her "scary" birthing experience from nearly two weeks ago.

"We’d like to introduce Tristan Jay El Moussa to the world 🤍 6:55am 1-31-23 7lbs 7oz," she wrote on Instagram. "Tristan was the name that Tarek was supposed to have, Jay is my dads middle name & 4 generations of Jay. But before our angel was born we had some scary moments leading up to him entering the world."

Heather noted that she was four days past her due date at her final doctor appointment, and at the visit, was "rushed" to the hospital for monitoring due to "Tristan's movements" slowing down.

The reality television stars cuddled up to their baby boy in heartwarming photos shared from the hospital. Heather and Tarek have posted updates about their newborn since his birth, but hadn't revealed his name or shown his face.

"I had scar tissue built up from a biopsy I had years ago, which affected my cervix softening & water breaking. Once at the hospital I was given 1/2 a pill of Cytotec to soften cervix, balloon went in," Heather wrote.

"2 hours later I was dilated to a 4. Balloon fell out, then 3 hours later dilated to a 6, then a few minutes an 8 then 15 minutes later my water broke! It was time to push!! it all happened really fast.

"Tristan’s heart rate was dropping very low every time I’d push & was staying low. Which was terrifying."

Her doctor said the baby had to get out "right away," and she had "4 more pushes and to give it my all."

"She was going to use a vacuum to help get him out fast or otherwise we would have to do an emergency C-section," Heather wrote. "Tarek was on my right holding my hand talking me through everything. I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest."

Heather added, "Tarek yelled I see his head, push push push. Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already."

The new mother noted that her birthing experience was "scary, but beautiful" and credited her team with providing excellent support.

"We have been in our own private bubble but today we are so happy to share Tristan and some of our birth story with the world," she wrote.

Heather and Tarek were married in October 2021 and detailed their wedding planning process on the HGTV series, "Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do." They announced they were expecting their first child together six months later.

They'll soon star in their own HGTV home renovation show beginning March 2, "The Flipping El Moussas."

He has two children — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 — from his previous marriage to Christina Hall.