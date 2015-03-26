Heather Locklear and the most shocking celebrity meltdowns

We're pretty worried about Heather Locklear. The stunning "Melrose Place" actress was rushed to a hospital by ambulance Thursday night after taking a dangerous mix of alcohol and prescription drugs, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

"She is in no danger and she's going to be just fine," her parents, Bill and Diane Locklear, said in a statement issued by Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center.

The petite blonde, 50, was reportedly taken to the hospital after the fire department and sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call at Locklear's home in Westlake Village, north of Los Angeles. Her sister is said to have called 911.

Locklear has had a rough couple of years. In November, she and her longtime boyfriend Jack Wagner called off their engagement. In 2009, she pleaded no contest to reckless driving after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication. In 2008, her doctor called 911 out of fear that she may have overdosed on prescription medication -- reporting a "suicide attempt" -- but it wound up to be a false alarm.

From Locklear to Sinead O'Connor's scary ramblings to classics like Charlie Sheen and Britney Spears, let us know: Who had the most shocking celebrity meltdown?