Heather Graham, 49, shows off amazing bikini bod

Heather Graham is soaking up the sun while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

The actress is hard at work filming for a new project but decided to take a break and enjoy the beach.

The 49-year-old beauty looked stunning in a white bikini on Tuesday as she walked towards the water, makeup-free with her hair down.

She's been documenting her vacation on social media, posting a pic of herself doing yoga and checking out some local tourist spots.

HEATHER GRAHAM: IT'S 'FUN TO BE SEXY SOMETIMES'

One of "The Hangover" star's biggest secrets about staying fit is sleeping. In 2016, she told The Guardian, "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Graham also credits her diet. The star hardly eats sugar and flour. "I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she admitted. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

As for her exercise routine? Graham mixes it up between spin classes, yoga, and pilates — and she loves to go out dancing.