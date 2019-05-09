Expand / Collapse search
Heather Graham, 49, shows off amazing bikini bod

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Heather Graham flaunted her incredible bikini bod while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico Tuesday.

Heather Graham is soaking up the sun while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

The actress is hard at work filming for a new project but decided to take a break and enjoy the beach.

The 49-year-old beauty looked stunning in a white bikini on Tuesday as she walked towards the water, makeup-free with her hair down.

Actress, Heather Graham, sizzles out in Tulum as she enjoys her vacation

She's been documenting her vacation on social media, posting a pic of herself doing yoga and checking out some local tourist spots.

HEATHER GRAHAM: IT'S 'FUN TO BE SEXY SOMETIMES'

One of "The Hangover" star's biggest secrets about staying fit is sleeping. In 2016, she told The Guardian, "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Graham also credits her diet. The star hardly eats sugar and flour. "I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," she admitted. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

As for her exercise routine? Graham mixes it up between spin classes, yoga, and pilates — and she loves to go out dancing.