HBO Max's 'House of the Dragon' renewed for season 2 after premiere sees massive viewership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HBO Max has already renewed "House of the Dragon" for season two.

The renewal comes after the premiere of season one saw massive viewership.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire ‘House of the Dragon’ team has accomplished with season one," Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV."

"A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey," Orsi continued before announcing season two would be happening.

‘GAME OF THRONES’ PREQUEL ACTRESS SAYS ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ WILL NOT DEPICT GRATUITOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

"We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

The "Game of Thrones" prequel premiered Sunday on HBO Max. "House of the Dragon" takes place roughly 200 years before the events that occurred in the original series.

The premiere saw 10 million viewers overnight, according to HBO. The figure climbed to 20 million viewers across linear, on demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. in the days following the premiere.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, it wasn't smooth sailing. The premiere crashed the HBO Max app for some users.

Many took to the replies of HBO Max's tweet announcing the release of the show to complain they could not watch.

"Your app keeps shutting down before the episode will play," one user wrote.

"The app shuts down every time I try to play the episode! What is going on?!?!? Server overload?" another added.

"Would be even better if app didn't crash as soon as tried to watch it. Everything else on the app works fine but ‘House of the Dragon,'" one user said. "Watching on Amazon fire stick and have already reset multiple times."

Despite some users having issues, HBO Max pointed at Amazon devices for the crash.

"'House of the Dragon' is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening," HBO said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. "We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The prequel series was first announced in October 2019, on the same day HBO Max announced the cancellation of another prequel they were planning, which was supposed to dig deeper into the story of The Long Night, which is often referred to throughout "Game of Thrones."

"House of the Dragon" is based on "Fire and Blood," a book written by George R.R. Martin, the author of "A Song of Ice and Fire," the book series upon which "Game of Thrones" was based.

The prequel stars Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and more.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.