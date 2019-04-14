'Game of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel recalls working retail before getting life-changing role

"Game of Thrones" star Nathalie Emmanuel nearly threw in the towel on her entire acting career before landing the role of Missandei on the HBO series.

The 30-year-old actress previously starred on a U.K. soap opera, "Hollyoaks," but struggled to find work after leaving the show.

She found herself working at a local Hollister store before her fateful audition.

“I literally was working in a clothes shop when I got the message about the audition. I was miserable in that job, if I’m honest," she confessed to The Sun.

“Then I was like 'This part’s mine, I need to get this part.’ And I don’t ever say that, I never say, ‘I’ve got to get this part, or I need this or I want this.’”

She said it was "snobby" British casting agents who convinced her to move to Hollywood because they refused to hire her after starring in a soap.

“The truth of it is, there has always been a bit of a stigma around soap actors in the U.K.," she said. “Getting into a room with certain casting directors is really difficult cause they’re like‘she’s only done soap and she’s not had training’. There’s a stigma about that. In America they don’t care as much about what you’ve done and where you’ve trained."

"I just felt when I started auditioning in the U.S. no one was looking at whether I’d worked with certain people or directors,” she noted.

Emmanuel also experienced some #MeToo moments when she was climbing the ladder to stardom.

“I’ve definitely experienced people that made me feel uncomfortable or made that one comment or been slightly inappropriate," she said. "I had to be very clear about my position cause at the end of the day sometimes people rely on the fact that you don’t want to ruin your chances. They rely on your fear of messing it up for them to get away with that behavior. I had to adopt an attitude of ‘Listen, I don’t want this job that much’ or anything that much.’”