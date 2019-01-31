Nathalie Emmanuel says 'Game of Thrones' will have 'bittersweet,' 'brilliant' ending

Nathalie Emmanuel has described the end of "Game of Thrones" as “bittersweet” but promises fans a “brilliant” final series.

The 29-year-old actress, who plays Missandei in the hit HBO series, admitted she was really sad to see the show, which she credits for turning her life around, come to an end.

Speaking to The Sun Online at a performance of "La Bohème" at the English National Opera, she said: “It’s going to be amazing and better than any series we have had so far. It does the final series justice, it is so brilliant.”

The star, who first found fame in Hollyoaks, admitted she will really miss working with the famous cast, which includes Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

“It’s bittersweet, I think it’s come to its natural end,” she told us.

“We had such a beautiful time and we have such an amazing cast that has been through so much together.

“As sad as it is, I think they have not — sometimes with a TV show or anything — it gets to the point where it loses its quality and we have managed to maintain such a high quality and people still want it. But they are only telling it in the number of hours they need and telling it how they want to tell it.”

She continued: “I think there is a really integrity to that and I completely support that and I am sad it’s ending, because I don’t get to go back and work with my friends next year or this year, so that’s sad but I think it’s a good time to. It’s an end of an era.”

Emmanuel, who attended the opera alongside boyfriend and "Riviera" actor Alex Lanipekun, credits the show for changing her life.

She said: “It literally changed my career, I was working in retail when I got that job."

She continued: "I was out of work — a very out of work actor. I was paying the bills as you do!”

A teaser clip of the show has teased Sansa Stark will hand over Winterfell to Daenerys Targaryen in the highly-anticipated finale.

The final and eighth series of "Game of Thrones" will air in April 2019.