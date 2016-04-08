HBO finally reveals whether Jon Snow is dead or alive on 'Game of Thrones'

Jon Snow's fate has been revealed.

After months of speculation following the season five finale of "Game of Thrones," where the beloved character appeared to have been killed by members of the Night's Watch, HBO confirmed that Jon Snow is no longer alive.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Game of Thrones'' Emilia Clarke Spills on the End of the Series -- 'I Hope Dany Wins the Whole Damn Thing!'

The cable network released a synopsis of season six, which states point blank: "Jon Snow is dead." However, Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow in the TV series, has all but confirmed that he'll be returning to the show. This recent statement might further validate the theories that Jon Snow will leadthe army of White Walkers, and/or come back to life thanks to Melisandre's powers.

Fans will soon find out when Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 24.

MORE: Emilia Clarke Talks Lack of Male Nudity on Game of Thrones, Says Khal Drogo’s Member Is 'Too Fabulous'

Meanwhile, Harington has been making headlines this week for his first red carpet appearance with girlfriend and former "GoT" co-star, Rose Leslie.