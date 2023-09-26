Hayden Panettiere honors late brother on what would have been his 29th birthday

Hayden Panettiere paid tribute to her late brother, Jansen Panettiere, on what would’ve been his 29th birthday.

The "Nashville" star took to Instagram on Monday and shared an emotional photo of her and her brother when they were younger, sitting by a Christmas tree. The two siblings were all smiles in the holiday snap.

"Happy Birthday little brother. I miss you everyday. I’ll love you forever," the 34-year-old captioned the post.

Panettiere is still reeling from the death of her brother after she lost her younger sibling in February.

A week after the tragic passing of Jansen at just 28, his cause of death was revealed to be "cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the Panettiere family shared at the time.

"Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," his family, including his famous older sister, as well as his father and mother Skip and Lesley, previously said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

The family added, "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the statement continued.

The Orangetown Police Department's initial report from the scene, obtained by Fox News Digital, showed that officers responded to Jansen's apartment in Nyack, New York, on Sunday, Feb. 19 on a report of an "unresponsive male with CPR in progress."

When officers arrived at the home, Benjamin Brown, a friend of Jansen, was performing CPR on the actor. Jansen was reportedly not breathing and was pronounced dead by a responding EMT.

An actor Like his older sister, Jansen was a TV and film star who was featured on "The Walking Dead," "Even Stevens" and "Racing Stripes."