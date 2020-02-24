Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict prompts immediate celebration on social media: 'Justice served'

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s trial reaching its conclusion with a Manhattan jury finding him guilty on two of five charges relating to sexual assaults, people who have been following the trial took to Twitter to share their thoughts on how the disgraced movie mogul’s first legal battle shook out.

Weinstein sparked immense public attention in 2017 when a pair of exposes revealed an alleged pattern of sexual assault and predatory behavior. On Monday, a New York court found him guilty of criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013. The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence in what marks Weinstein’s first legal battle related to the slew of charges that came to light and helped usher in the #MeToo movement.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN: THESE WOMEN BROKE THEIR SILENCE TO TESTIFY AGAINST THE DISGRACED HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER

Users on social media were quick to share their elation that the now-disgraced Hollywood hitmaker will face consequences for his actions.

"Harvey Weinstein finally held accountable. Justice served. #HarveyWeinstein," one user wrote shortly after the verdict was announced.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN FOUND GUILTY OF THIRD-DEGREE RAPE, CRIMINAL SEX ACT; DA SAYS CASE 'CHANGED THE COURSE OF HISTORY'

"Harvey Weinstein is convicted. What a wonderful day for rapists to go to jail," another user wrote along with a gif from "Game of Thrones" calling for justice.

"Harvey Weinstein GUILTY on 2 charges. Thank you to those who stood up and spoke out," a third user wrote.

"We must be forever grateful and proud of the incredible women who put themselves under immense media scrutiny and pressure to achieve justice for the many people who Weinstein abused. This victory is huge, it’s a movement builder. This is just the beginning. #HarveyWeinstein," a fourth user noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"#HarveyWeinstein was only found guilty on two counts: one first degree rape and one third-degree. This is not justice; so many other women were raped by him and the statute of limitations has passed. However, this is something, and he still may have to go to trial in Los Angeles," a significantly less optimistic user wrote.