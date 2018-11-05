Harvey Weinstein's attorneys seek to get sexual assault case against him dismissed

Harvey Weinstein's attorneys have requested to dismiss the remaining counts in his New York sexual assault case, according to new reports.

The disgraced movie mogul's lawyers filed the court documents on Monday, stating Weinstein's indictment was "irreparably tainted by police misconduct," among other problems.

Weinstein's attorney Ben Brafman also released a text message from one of Weinstein's accusers, Mimi Haleyi, Variety reports citing court papers.

“Hi! Just wondering if u have any news on whether harvey will have time to see me before he leaves? x Miriam,” Haleyi allegedly wrote in February 2007, seven months after the alleged assault.

The aspiring actress alleged that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in his New York apartment in 2006.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

HARVEY WEINSTEIN CHARGED WITH RAPE, CRIMINAL SEX ACT IN ATTACKS ON TWO WOMEN

Weinstein's lawyers are now seeking a dismissal or a hearing on what they call "the extent of the misconduct."

Back in May, Weinstein was charged with assaulting three women. A charge involving one woman was dismissed last month after prosecutors said a detective advised a witness to suppress doubts concerning whether that alleged encounter was consensual.

Then prosecutors said the same detective told another Weinstein accuser she could delete material from her cellphones before giving them to prosecutors. They say no information was deleted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.