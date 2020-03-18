Harvey Weinstein sued for sexual assault, battery by woman who claims he coerced her into sex: report

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly being sued for sexual assault and battery by an unnamed woman who claims he used his position of power in Hollywood to coerce her into having sex with him.

TMZ reports that a lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles in which an anonymous woman is joining the myriad of others who claim that the now-convicted rapist dangled a role in front of her and threatened to end her career if she did not give him what he wanted.

According to the suit, which the outlet reportedly obtained, the woman met with Weinstein at an event in Los Angeles in 2014. Weinstein allegedly said “I run Hollywood” before suggesting that he and the woman meet up at his hotel later.

Representatives for Weinstein had no comment when reached by Fox News.

The outlet reports that the woman went to meet with the now-disgraced movie mogul in the lobby of the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. However, he didn’t come down and instead invited her up to his room. The woman then claims that Weinstein answered the door wearing nothing but a bathrobe with no belt.

Once she was inside, he allegedly set to work on convincing her that it would be beneficial for her career if she were nice to him. He soon excused himself from the room and the woman claims that she left the hotel room once she heard the shower running.

Soon after, the suit claims that she was mailed a script for a movie along with a demand from Weinstein that she meet him at his hotel once again. The woman went back to the hotel for what she thought was a business meeting only to be greeted by Weinstein in his bathrobe once again. She says he threatened to blacklist her, effectively ending her career, if she didn’t do what he wanted, which reportedly involved having sex with him while he demanded she call him “King.”

TMZ reports the woman is suing Weinstein for damages after the encounter left her shocked, sent her into a depression and led to an eventual mental breakdown that saw her lose some of her hair from the stress.

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison but was given 23.